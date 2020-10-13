IVAN WAYNE "CHUCK" DONOHOE, 84, Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Friday, October 9. 2020. He was born near Frame, Roane County, West Virginia, on January 25, 1936, to Richard A. and Norma Mae Paxton Donohoe.
After graduating from Walton High School, Chuck worked for Fisher Body in Ohio building cars. He served 12 years in the United States Air Force. Chuck retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. He married Dorcus Eileen Mullins on August 29, 1959. They had two children, Kenneth "Wayne" Donohoe and Sherry Eileen Donohoe. After several moves, they settled near Auburn, Kansas, where they lived for about 50 years before moving to Topeka.
Besides family, Chuck's interest was in traveling in the motor home and collecting rocks and gems. He was an accomplished silversmith and enjoyed turning his finds into jewelry.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Dorcus; children, Wayne and Sherry Donohoe; grandsons, Richard Wayne and Dustin Wayne Donohoe; granddaughter, Dia Richelle Wallace; and great-granddaughter, Makenzie Moldenhauer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Don Max and Glenn Donohoe.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Gardens. Funeral service will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation, or the Dementia Society of America, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.