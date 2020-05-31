Izetta (McCourt) Ware

IZETTA (McCOURT) WARE, 93, of Sutton, formerly of Webster County, passed away May 29, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with visitation from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. An additional visitation will be held Sunday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wayside Church in Sutton.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, May 31, 2020

Medley, Brooks - 11 a.m., Starcher Baptist Church, Charleston.

Mullins, Harleen - 1 p.m., Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan; also streaming live, see obituary.

Oscha III, William - 1:30 p.m., Marmet Cemetery.

Taylor, William - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Family Life Center.