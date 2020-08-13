J. B. "SAM" DILLON, 90, of Arnoldsburg, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 8, 2020. A visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Friday, August 14, at from 1-2 p.m followed by a graveside service at Albert's Chapel Cemetery (Sandridge Cemetery).
