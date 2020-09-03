J George “Ace” McLamore

GEORGE "ACE" MCLAMORE, Jr., 79, of Boomer, passed away August 25, 2020, at home after a brief illness.
George, known to all as "Ace" or "Killer", was born December 23, 1940, in Boomer, WV. He graduated from Gauley Bridge High School and later entered the U.S. Army, completing tours in Korea and Germany. George also served in the West Virginia Army National Guard where he received an honorable discharge, June 1989.
George was a faithful member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Boomer. He was always willing to assist with church events and dinners until his health failed. George was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Montgomery, WV.
As a dedicated member and attendee of the McLamore family reunions, George always looked forward to them and visiting different states to fellowship with his dear family.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Estelle McLamore, uncles, A.C. Kurtz, Lucius Kurtz, William James Kurtz and beloved uncle, Bob "BK" Kurtz.
Left to cherish George's memory is his son, Walter Stevenson, six grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and a host of cousins and friends. Special thank you to George's friends, Douglas, and Randy Cogar.
Graveside service with military rites will be Friday, September 4, 1 p.m., at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV.