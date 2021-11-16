J. Karen Kern & Frank Kern

J. KAREN KERN, 72, died on Saturday, November 6th 2021 at Thomas Memorial, in S. Charleston; FRANK KERN, 74, died on Wednesday, November 10th 2021 at CAMC Memorial, in Charleston, WV. Married 52 years, they couldn't stand to be apart.
Frank was predeceased by his parents, Franklin Kern Sr. and Margaret Kern, and his sister, Edith Johnson. Karen was predeceased by her parents Bernared Robinson, and Dorothy Robinson.
Frank is survived by his sister Margaret Champion, while Karen is survived by her siblings Linda Taylor, Libbie Chapman, Kenneth Robinson, and Bonnie Bachmeyer.
They are survived by their children, Franklin W. Kern III and Laura Caldwell and her husband Robert Caldwell and their children, Lauren, Karen Ann, Patrick and Katie.
Karen and Frank were college sweethearts. They met for the first time while attending Morris Harvey, when Frank was a senior and Karen was a freshman. They were married in 1969.
They each graduated with a Bachelor degree; Frank majored in Sociology, and Karen in English. They devoted their working lives to helping those less fortunate; Frank as a Social Worker and Karen an Adult Basic Education teacher as well as an English as a Second Language teacher. They touched countless lives, and are remembered by people throughout the Kanawha valley for their efforts.
Refreshments will be held at St. Marks United Methodist Church in Charleston, West Virginia, at noon with the service to follow at 1 p.m., Saturday November 20, with the Reverend Monty Brown presiding.