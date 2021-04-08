J. LEWIS BALL 93, of Ivydale, died March 6, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Boggs Cemetery, Ivydale. Funeral Honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.