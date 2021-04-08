Thank you for Reading.

J. LEWIS BALL 93, of Ivydale, died March 6, 2021. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Boggs Cemetery, Ivydale. Funeral Honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.

