"J.R." JOHN RICHARD ALDERSON, 77, of Crawley, formerly of the Kanawha Valley Area, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Friday, September 25, at the End of the Trail Cemetery, Clintonville.Arrangements by Smathers Funeral Chapel, Inc., Rainelle.
