DR. JACK A. BUXTON, 93, of Point Pleasant, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home. A graveside service and burial was held at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant was in charge of arrangements.
