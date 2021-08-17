Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 78F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.