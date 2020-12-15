JACK ARNOLD MERICAL, 84, of Fairplain, WV went home following a long illness to the place he longed for on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 2, 1936 in Merical Holler on Grasslick Road in Fairplain, the son of the late Jesse Arnold and Lula Madeline Merical.
Jack graduated from Sissonville High School in 1956 and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and National Guard. He was a retiree of Columbia Gas after 22 years service. Prior to that he had 10 years of timbering experience. He was faithful to church serving as class leader, teen class teacher and trustee. He was also a bass singer in various quartets and church choirs. He was a member of Faith Fellowship Church.
On May 1st he celebrated 61 years of marriage with the love of his life Nancy Irene Miller Merical.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his sisters Joy Phillips and Judy Good of St. Albans, WV; daughters Jackie Merical of Gallipolis, OH, Kim (Fred) Quillen of Ravenswood and Debbie Jo (David) Williams of Sissonville, WV ; son Jim (Terri) Merical of Fairplain. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by half sisters, Ruby and Elma, sister JoAnn Coble and son-in-law Danny Click.
Jack's greatest joy was his family and his "heaven on earth"... The Camp. The overflowing memories of the "heaven" will be his families most prized possession he left for them.
Jack's service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, December 17th at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastors Arnold Conant and Joey Cunningham officiating. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Military Rites will be performed by the Jackson County Honor Guard. Those wishing to remember Jack in a special way may donate to St. Jude's or Shriner's Hospitals. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com