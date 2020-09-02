JACK B. MILLER, 90 of Spencer WV passed away Sunday Aug. 30, 2020. There will be no service or visitation . He will interred in the Eventide Cemetery at a later date. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements
