JACK C. ROBERTS, 87 of Ripley, graduated from this life to be with his Heavenly Father June 1, 2021 at Ravenswood Village Nursing Center following a long illness.
He was born June 13, 1933 in Radford, VA, son of the late John and Nannie Mae Ratliff Roberts. Jack was a graduate of Shady Springs High School and an Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. One of his first jobs was working on the Virginia Railroad as a Brakeman. Jack retired from Constellium Aluminum and was a member of the Ripley Baptist Temple. He enjoyed woodworking and was very talented in carpentry as he built his own home. Jack's wife and family was the love of his life and he loved to take care of them and try to help all of them when they were in need.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nancy McKinney Roberts; his children, Deborah "Debbie" ( Louie ) Combs, Gary Wayne (Jill) Roberts and Denise Ann (Eddie) Richards; sister Nancy Canady of Georgia; grandchildren Nathan Epling, Brian Epling, Sandy Edwards, Lindsey Roberts, Christopher Roberts, Thomas Robinson, Cheryl Cottrell, Lisa Jackson, Albert Flick and Cathy Boyce.
Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday June 6, 2021 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Grant Garber and Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12 p.m., until the time of service on Sunday at the funeral home.
If desired, donations in memory of Jack may be made to Ripley Baptist Temple, c/o Mission Funds, 320 Charleston Dr., Ripley, WV 25271
Memories and condolences ma be shared with the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com