JACK D. CROWDER, 73, of Elkview passed away June 19, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was a retired Field Coal Procurement Engineer for Appalachian Electric Power Company and an Army veteran. His Army career began in 1966 and he served in Vietnam, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 2006.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Miles Joseph and Helen Anderson Crowder and a brother, Miles Joseph 'Fuzzy' Crowder II.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Kay Crowder; sons, Mark A. Crowder of Kanawha City, Aaron Gwinn (Lindsay) of White House, Tennessee, daughter, Amanda Carte of Charleston; sister, Mary Thompson (Carl) of Charleston; grandchildren, Tommy, Miranda and Miley and great granddaughter, Bellamy.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the graveside funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.