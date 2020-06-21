Jack D. Crowder

JACK D. CROWDER, 73, of Elkview, passed away June 19, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Division. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's paper. Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, is in charge of the arrangements.

