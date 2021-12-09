JACK D. HUFFMAN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the age of 87. Jack was born on July 25, 1934 in Big Chimney, WV the eldest son of the late Jacob and Edith Huffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchildren Joseph Huffman and Evie Huffman. He is survived by his wife Kathy Huffman of Big Chimney, children: Tim Huffman (Kathi) of Charleston, Diana Gustin (Jon) of Norris, TN, Jay Huffman (Kim) of Elkview, and Dawn Page (Paul) of Charleston; grandchildren: Andy Huffman (Erin Ashley), Katie Wright (Dustin), Alex Huffman (Allison), Mary Hooge (Rob), Jonathan Huffman (Chelsea), Peyton Huffman, and Luke Page and great grandchildren: Emma Grace, Jack, Judah, Josh, Teddy, Austin, Brett, Adeline, Coleson, and Cameron.
Jack graduated high school in 1952 from Elkview High School, joined the Air National Guard when he was 18 years old, attended Morris Harvey College and after graduating went on to attend law school at West Virginia University where he graduated in 1963. He practiced law for over 50 years initially as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Kanawha County and then later in private practice. He was passionate about his cases and the people he represented and often his clients became good friends. Jack was known for his sense of humor, kindness and his ornery side as he was well known for joking and teasing with anyone he met. He never met a stranger and made an impression on all who made his acquaintance. His presence was larger than life and he will be dearly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Jack supported Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) and if friends and family so desire, a donation in his name can be made at: give.cru.org/0547044 or checks can be m ailed to CRU at PO Box 621927, Oviedo, FL 32762 for account 0547044. The family would also like to thank Hospice for their wonderful care given in Jack's final days.