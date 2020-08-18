JACK EDWARD MEADOWS. At 1:37 p.m. on August 12, 2020, Jack Edward Meadows, 68, of Wharton, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven leaving behind his loving wife of 42 years, Teresa Boggs Meadows; his children Jackie (Derek) Perdue and Amanda Price; his grandchildren, Christopher, Keavi and Johnathan Price; brother, Robert (Toni) Meadows; and several nephews and nieces who he loved like his own.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Loretta Meadows; twin brother Charles; and brother Ronnie.
Jack joined the US Army in 1972 where he served for eight years. He then went on to work in the coal mines for over 30 years. He retired in 2009 where he began enjoying his retirement by watching his grandkids play sports and spending time with his family. Jack coached baseball, football and softball for years. A lot of his former players still called him Coach.
The world was so much better because he was in it and his legacy will live on in his children and grandkids.
Jack certainly never met a stranger and was known and loved by so many. We have no doubt as he entered into the Pearly Gates he heard his Lord say unto him, Well done thy good and faithful servant. "I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord." Psalm 122:1
There will be a private graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Danville Memorial Park, Danville with Scotty Elswick officiating. Military graveside rites will be performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post 5578 Madison, WV.
