JACK FREDERICK JONES, 82, passed away August 19, 2020, following an extended decline in health.
A long-time resident of Walton, Jack lived his dream of working the farm with the companionship of his beloved horses, dogs and cats.
Jack was born at home on January 30, 1938. The eldest son of Clarence Jack Jones and Mary Kathleen (Carney), he attended local area schools and graduated from Dunbar High School in 1956. Jack enlisted in the United States Navy and served aboard USS MAURY (AGS 16) at Brooklyn Navy Yard, New York City and Treasure Island, San Francisco.
He was an avid baseball player and was renowned for his speed and dexterity on the field. He was especially proud to have been selected to the All-State Baseball Team at Mason by the National Baseball Congress of America. As a ballplayer at heart, Jack took great joy in knowing he passed on his love of the sport. Perhaps the only thing that surpassed his natural athletic talent was the pride he felt in seeing the same in his kids. Jack worked many trades throughout the Kanawha and Elk Valleys and devoted much of his life to sales in the insurance and automotive fields.
He generously supported several humanitarian causes over the years to include the American Red Cross, St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, Disabled American Veterans and Shriner's Hospital for Children.
Jack married Regina Mae (Duman) in Healdsburg, California and subsequently returned to his native West Virginia. Together, they had 10 children before embarking on separate life journeys.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip Mark, Charles Franklin; and granddaughter, Kimberly Elisabet.
Jack is survived by his brothers, Russell Daniel, Harry Steven and James David; along with an extended family of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Jack is interred at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.