JACK GENE "BUTCH" ROCK, JR., 65, of Charleston, passed away, September , 15, 2022.He was born February 19, 1957, in Charleston, to the late Jack Gene, Sr.and Shirley Lee Hopkins Rock.Jack was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Former employee custodian at Union Carbide and Edgewood Country Club.Butch is survived by sisters, Mary Sereda McGlothlin, Tammy Rock, nieces, Nathanial and Rosemary Christianson, and Lisa Christianson Milam.A service will be held at 2 p.m., October 17, 2022, at the Chapel in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery with Military Rites.Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.comElk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rock Family.