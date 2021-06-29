JACK GOODWIN, 81, of Charleston, WV passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his home with family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard Goodwin and Rose Sulkowsky Goodwin, brothers, Robert Goodwin and Jerry Goodwin. Jack was born on March 22, 1940 in Ward, WV.
Jack was a graduate of Charleston High School, Charleston, WV in 1958 and earned his Bachelor's Degree at West Virginia State College and his Master's Degree at Marshall University. He loved his high school reunions, music and dancing, as well as helping people in any way possible.
He began his career as an Industrial Arts teacher at Lincoln Junior High School and then progressed to be the Industrial Arts Supervisor for Kanawha County Schools. Upon retirement, he worked as night principal at Garnet Career Center and later at Charleston Marine for several years. He was also a member of the WVEA and KCEA, as well as a member of the Greater Kanawha River Navy.
Jack was a member of the Central United Methodist Church until it closed; then he and Sue attended Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Charleston, WV.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Charlotte Sue Goodwin, daughter, Debra Estep of Supply, NC, son, Michael Goodwin (Lynn Renee) of Corpus Christi, TX, four granddaughters and ten great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews whom he loved.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 30, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will accept online condolences at: cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Goodwin Family.