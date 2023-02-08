JACK JORDAN ROOP was called home, Saturday, February 4, 2023 by his Heavenly Father while surrounded by his immediate family.
He was born April 27, 1933 in Kentucky to the late William Gordon Roop and Delsie Mae Artrip. Jack spent most of his early life in the West Virginia coal camp of Tamroy where his father worked as a coal miner.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Roop, and sisters, Willie Kay Rowe, Verna Hindson O'Steen and Joyce Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Frances, son, Bill (Jan), daughter, Mary Jacqueline, and a son, Jack "Gordie" (Robin). Seven very special grandchildren affectionately knew him as "Pops" or "Poppie." Those include Matthew (Jenna), Nicholas, Austin, Jayce (Mikaila), Isaac, Isabell, and Logan, in addition, to three great granddaughters, Mila, Aspen, and Charlee. Jack has one surviving brother, Paul W. Roop Sr., and one brother-in-law, Bill Calhoun and a multitude of dear nieces and nephews.
He attended Maxwell Hill Baptist Church. Jack was not ashamed of his faith and dedication to his Lord and Savior.
As a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School Class of 1951, Jack knew school wasn't his favorite pastime, but adding and subtracting numbers came naturally to him.
Jack valued hard work and he strongly believed in a good and honest work ethic. Whether he was working in the mechanic shop in Lima, Ohio or thirty years as the Service Manager at Lewis Chevrolet, he treasured a work record that never received an unemployment check.
Jack began his political career in 1976 after winning his bid as a Raleigh County Commissioner. After serving his term until 1982, he moved to the West Virginia House of Delegates where he represented the 27th District for five consecutive terms until 1992. He retired until Governor Gaston Caperton requested his service as Executive Director of the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority. He worked in this position until 1995. Again, he retired only to be requested to serve on the West Virginia State Treasury Staff. In this capacity, he set up offices and networks throughout the state to better serve the citizens of West Virginia. He officially retired in 2020 at the age of 86.
Jack never forgot his community, city, county, and state. He proudly served his community and continually and humbly helped others. He loved people, never met a stranger, and had the ability to turn any negative into a positive. He served on the Maxwell Hill Community Association, Raleigh County Red Cross, Beckley-Raleigh County YMCA; Treasurer, Beckley Little League, YMCA Basketball, Board of Public Defenders, President of Raleigh County Cattleman's Association, Beckley Moose Lodge, Lillian James Center; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Raleigh County Airport Authority, Chairman of Greater Beckley Christian School, President of the West Virginia Collector's Association, Raleigh County Commission on Aging; Chairman of the Board of Directors, and founder of the Maxwell Hill Scholarship Fund. His pet projects were the Lillian James Center and the Raleigh County Commission on Aging. He believed in giving back to the community and helping others in need.
The family would like to thank Dr. EJ Salon and his staff, Davita Dialysis and Kevin, Dr. Oye, Dr. Hamo, and the SICU Unit at Raleigh General Hospital for their exceptional care and professionalism to Jack and his family.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations in honor of Jack J. Roop to the Lillian James Center, PO Box 698, Crab Orchard, WV 25827 or the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley, WV 25801.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. at the Maxwell Hill Baptist Church in Beckley. A private burial will follow. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m., until service time on Saturday at the church.
Children and grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Beckley Hunting and Fishing Club will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Private online condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be directed to the family via our guestbook at www.roseandquesenberry.net.
Arrangements are by Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home, 1901 South Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV.