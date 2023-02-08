Thank you for Reading.

Jack Jordan Roop
JACK JORDAN ROOP was called home, Saturday, February 4, 2023 by his Heavenly Father while surrounded by his immediate family.

He was born April 27, 1933 in Kentucky to the late William Gordon Roop and Delsie Mae Artrip. Jack spent most of his early life in the West Virginia coal camp of Tamroy where his father worked as a coal miner.

