JACK L. BOWMAN 88, of Winfield went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial, Charleston.
He was born at Belle, WV to the late Gilmer Harrison Bowman and Reva Harvey Bowman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Bowman Christian; brothers, Donald Bowman and Boyd Bowman.
He was a retired teacher for the Kanawha County Board of Education. He was a member of Lakeview United Methodist Church, St. Albans.
He enjoyed fishing and travel and enjoyed his musical talent of playing the Bass, Cello, Guitars and Trumpet and many genre` consisting of Bluegrass, Celtic, Jazz and Classic.
He was a graduate of Nuttall High School, Lookout. He went on to further his education at West Virginia State College, West Virginia Tech, Marshall University where he received his Master's Degree in Biology and also attended COGS.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years Noreda R. Wright Bowman; son and daughter-in-law, Byron and Sarah Bowman; grandchildren, Paul Heindl and Katie Heindl; great grandchildren, Callie, Emmy and Robby. Also surviving are extended family, Linda Sue Brewer, LaRue Brewer Fleming and Phil Brewer; and many musician friends and accompaniments.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Richie McNiel officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial, In Memory of Jack Lee Bowman, 3200 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV, 25304