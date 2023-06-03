Thank you for Reading.

Jack L. Bowman
JACK L. BOWMAN 88, of Winfield went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at HospiceCare at CAMC Memorial, Charleston.

He was born at Belle, WV to the late Gilmer Harrison Bowman and Reva Harvey Bowman. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Bowman Christian; brothers, Donald Bowman and Boyd Bowman.

