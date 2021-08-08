JACK L. GARTON, 82, of Red House entered his heavenly home on Friday August 6, 2021 at his home following a short illness. He was a graduate of Poca High School and retired from Putnam County Schools with 17 years of service. He was a man of God and pastored several local churches over many years. He loved farming, fishing, hunting and could always be found outside "piddling" around as he called it. Above all he loved his family. Jack was truly a blessing and a friend to everyone he met. He was the best dad a girl could ask for. He was our comfort, strength and teacher of God. He will be missed by many.
Jack was the last surviving child of Dewey Dewitt Talmage Garton and Vera Claire Blake Garton. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon Sue Garton; brothers, Dewey T. "Junior" Garton Jr., Gerald Sylvester Garton, William Benton Garton; sisters, Shirley Edith Inmell and Janette Y. "Hoodley" Luikart .
He is survived by his three daughters, Suzanna (Brad) Harbour of Steel Ridge, Tammy Garton Arbaugh of Napoleon, Ohio, and Anita (Steven) Fellers of Steel Ridge; grandchildren, Ashley and Joshua Bowman, Erica and Homer McDaniel, Jerry Randolph, Jr. and Brandy and RV Arthur; great-grandchildren, Katie, Connor, Jessie, Luke, Caden, Dakota, Noah and Owen;
He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday August 10, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Rick Legg officiating. Burial will follow in Parkins Cemetery, Liberty. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, WV is in charge of arrangements.