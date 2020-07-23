Mr. JACK LEE CIPRIANI, 77, of Clover, SC formerly of Montgomery passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at home.
Mr. Cipriani was born September 3, 1942 in Smithers, WV to the late Joseph and Louise Stabagi Cipriani. He retired after 47 years from Walker Machinery, Belle, WV.
Survivors are his wife of almost 53 years Frances Lynch Cipriani; sons Keith Cipriani of Huntersville, NC, Andy Cipriani of Charlotte, NC, and John Cipriani (Jami) of Lake Wylie, SC; sister Linda Beal (David) of Smithers, WV; uncle Frank Cipriani (Joann) of Palmetto, FL; and six grandchildren who brought great joy to his life and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter or humane society. Online condolences may be made at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
Grave side services will be held on Friday, July 24, at 10.30 a.m. at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Fr. Dominik Boak officiating. Friends are welcome and reminded to maintain social distances.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of local arrangements.