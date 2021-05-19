Thank you for Reading.

JACK LEE ROSE, of Dunbar, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a long illness. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. A full obituary may be viewed at www.kellerfuneralhome.net

