JACK LEE ROY, 89, of St. Albans, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
He was born to the late William and Charlotte Roy. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Iva Thurston; and grandson, Kevin D. Roy.
Jack was a land surveyor, owning Jack Roy Surveying. He was a member of Abney Street Church of God. He served his country as an aerial reconnaissance photographer in the Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, Linda "Flo" Roy of St. Albans; children, Douglas H. Roy (Meredith) and Jeffrey Roy; grandchildren, Kristin Dawn Dillow (Nelson), great grandchildren, Ryder Roy, Renner Roy and Shepherd Dillow; Jill Roy; many extended family and friends.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to the nursing staff at Hubbard Hospice House West, for their care of Jack.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kanawha Hospice at 1606 Kanawha Boulevard West, Charleston WV 25387.
You may visit Jack's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home at 409 Sixth Ave, St. Albans.