Jack Lee Shamblin
JACK LEE SHAMBLIN 88 of South Charleston, WV went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023 after a short illness. Jack enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: early morning walks in Joplin Park, reading a good book, whistling a show tune from one of his favorite musicals, summer and green fried tomatoes, and spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone who needed him.

He graduated from Clendenin High School in 1952 and played basketball for the Clendenin Cardinals under the leadership of Coach Paul "Pop" Workman. He was an avid fan of West Virginia Mountaineer basketball and football. Many Saturdays were spent with friends cheering and armchair coaching the teams.

