JACK LEE SHAMBLIN 88 of South Charleston, WV went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 18, 2023 after a short illness. Jack enjoyed the simple pleasures of life: early morning walks in Joplin Park, reading a good book, whistling a show tune from one of his favorite musicals, summer and green fried tomatoes, and spending time with family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone who needed him.
He graduated from Clendenin High School in 1952 and played basketball for the Clendenin Cardinals under the leadership of Coach Paul "Pop" Workman. He was an avid fan of West Virginia Mountaineer basketball and football. Many Saturdays were spent with friends cheering and armchair coaching the teams.
Jack worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance and retired with twenty-six years of service. He continued working with the West Virginia Insurance Commission for another thirteen years where he made many lifelong friendships.
He faithfully attended First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston for 35 years and enjoyed the friendships he made there. Many friends at church as well as others were recipients of his cards which he sent for every occasion.
He especially enjoyed his Thursday lunches with his group of close friends: Harlan "Skip" Wilson, Larry Roller, Marvin Culpepper, Louie Paterno, Nick Tompkins, Skip Petry and Ron Ellis. He seldom missed those times of good conversations and laughter.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 50 years Noreita Ann Payne Shamblin; father, Ernest Clyde Shamblin; mother, Myrtle Ore Shamblin and sister Rebecca Jane Shamblin Walker.
He is survived by his son, Jack (Jay) Shamblin, Jr. (Peg) of Ashburn, VA; Nathan and Kristel Corp, Virginia Beach, VA; sister Mary Kay White (Clayton) of Elkview, WV; special nieces and nephews Jama Shamblin, Kristi Rohm, Molli Tinsley, Tim Walker, Greg Walker, Kenny Payne, and Matt White.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude and appreciation to the doctors and nurses in the SICU CAMC Memorial Hospital for the excellent care and compassion shown to Jack and our family during this time. Also special thanks to dear friend and neighbor Norma Perry for many years of kindness, friendship, and willingness to help out at any time.
Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston, Lymphoma Research Foundation, or Hospice Hubbard House.
Honoring Jack's request for no service, a private family interment will be held at a later date.
Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin, WV is in charge of arrangements.