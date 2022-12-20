JACK LEE SWINEY, 86, born August 9, 1936, a lifelong resident of Clendenin, one who fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished his race, became present with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, peacefully at his home.
Jack loved Jesus with all his heart and was a faithful member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle for over 50 years. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy and tremendously enjoyed serving others, not only in his church, but in his community simply by helping others.
He is preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 62 years, Phyllis E. Swiney, his parents, Darrell and Lillian Swiney, his brothers, Denzil Swiney, Charles Swiney, and Harry Swiney, all of Clendenin.
Jack is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jim Walker of Elkview, his son, Greg Swiney of Clendenin, grandchildren - Nathan Walker and wife, Tamra, of Elkview, Mallory Young and husband, David, of Cross Lanes, Bruce Swiney of Pittsburgh, P.A., Jack Swiney of Morgantown; great grandchildren - Alexandria, Ryann, Blair, Hayleigh, Xander, Jaxon, and his beloved brother, Joe Swiney of Cross Lanes.
A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m., December 21, at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview. Burial will follow in Canterbury-Droddy Cemetery in Walton, WV.
Family and friends may visit 11 a.m.-1 p.m., prior to the celebration of life at the funeral home.