JACK LEE SWINEY, 86, born August 9, 1936, a lifelong resident of Clendenin, one who fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished his race, became present with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 17, 2022, peacefully at his home.

Jack loved Jesus with all his heart and was a faithful member of Reamer Gospel Tabernacle for over 50 years. He served his country as a member of the United States Navy and tremendously enjoyed serving others, not only in his church, but in his community simply by helping others.

