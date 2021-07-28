JACK O. TENNEY, 94 of Greensburg Pa. passed away Monday July 26, 2021. Born December 5, 1926 he was the son of the late Otto and Bina Tenney. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane (Eicher) Tenney. Jack is also preceded in death by brother James Tenney, and one grandson Caleb Tenney. He is survived by 2 children Gregg (Christina) Tenney and Michael Tenney; sister Joyce Fairshter (Dr. Tammo Hoeksena), 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Jack was a WW2 veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for United Airlines for 42 years. The family will always remember the stories he loved the tell. Family and friends will be welcome in the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, 2245 Mt. Pleasant Road Norvelt Pa 15674, Norvelt, PA. Thursday July 28 from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm. Jack's funeral service will be Friday July 29, 11 am in the Funeral Home with Reverend Jason Schweinberg officiating. Interment to follow in Saint Paul Reformed Cemetey, Trauger PA.
