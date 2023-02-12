JACK RAY SAMPSON 91, of Elkview, WV passed away on February 9, 2023.
Military Service: 3 Jan 1951 - 31 March 1977 retired MSgt USAF.
Born in Jodie, Fayette County, WV on December 6, 1931, to Charles Lewis and Bessie (Price) Sampson. He was preceded in death by four wives, Marilyn Jean (Scott), Priscilla Jean (Wyer), Sophie (Keenan), and his most beloved Billie Delores (Copenhaver), brothers Carl Sampson, Claude Sampson, Darold Graham, sisters Bessie Pauline Sampson, and Wanda June Newhouse, daughter Cecelia Anne Dailey, and adopted son, Larry Edward Butch Scott Sampson, stepdaughter Linda Keenan, adopted step grandson Russell Bailey.
Jack is survived by brother Harold (Janet) Graham of Pomeroy OH, and sister Ada Anderson of Greenville SC, sons, Adam (Jean) of Maryville, IL. Dorsey of Cairo, WV. daughter Alethea & Robert Bramley of Harrison AR. Stepsons Dr. Michael (Judy) Gibbs Barboursville, WV, Thomas Gibbs, Elkview, WV, Stephen (Tia) Gibbs of Lebanon, OH, Stepdaughter Joanne (Keenan) of Galena OH. grandchildren Craig (Brooke) Wilson of Parkersburg WV, Rhett (Brittany) Bramley of Harrison AR, Travis (Becca) Bramley of Harrison AR, Keenai Sampson of Fort Myers FL, Chantel Dailey of Parkersburg WV, Quest, Tyme, Hope and Journey Sampson of Maryville IL. step grandchildren Misty (Sampson) Foreman of Hudson FL, Tiffany (Bailey) Morelli of Bradenton FL, and Brittany (Bailey) Clark of Trinity FL, Chris (Ashley) Gibbs of Wytheville, VA. Mark (Erin) Gibbs Centreville, VA. Aaron (Cassie) Gibbs of Charleston WV, Jed Gibbs, Catlin Gibbs of Charleston, WV, Nathan (Samantha) Gibbs Fredrick, Maryland, Constance (Evan) Drew of Jacksonville, FL. Great grandchildren, Finn & Evelyn Bramley, Carson & Jasper Bramley, Kyleigh & Colesen Gibbs, Declan Gibbs, Jacob Gibbs, Lily Gibbs, Evelyn & Aurora Drew. Nieces and nephews that he enjoyed.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather, who lived a Christian faith. He retired a MSgt from the United States Air Force with 26 years of service, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. He attended night school to achieve his associates degree. He worked two jobs 18 hours a day for many years finishing a work week, by washing and waxing his Ford Country Squire by the light of the moon. When he wasn't working or playing with his children, he was building or rebuilding cars, or kitchens, bathrooms, room additions, enclosures, expansions to his homes. After retiring from the USAF, he went to work for Maas Brothers department store working as a manager for many years until he retired. Most of all he loved spending time with his many families, children, grandchildren, stepchildren and adopted family members engaging in activities with them from fishing and camping to sports, late night ping-pong, fast pitch softball (pitcher), football, baseball, and basketball. He loved to watch football and basketball with his wife Delores whenever his favorite West Virginia University or her favorite Marshall University played. He cared for people, especially his wife and children of all kind.
Jack was a very organized person keeping meticulous records and a clean garage and shop. He rebuilt engines - 1960 Fiat 600, that he drove to and from MacDill AFB, 50 miles roundtrip daily. He rebuilt bicycles with his kids from junk yard parts.
In retirement he enjoyed traveling and being with his wife, Delores, often visiting their children, and grandchildren to watch them at their events. Delores and Jack married late, 2014, but they had much more in common, dating back to 7th Grade. In retirement in Elkview, they enjoyed their Thursday "Bunch" meetings and Friday nights at the Elkview Community Center.
Funeral services will be held at Hafer Funeral Home 50 North Pinch Rd. Elkview, at 1 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, with Dr. Larry Greene officiating. A burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Garden of Memories in Cross Lanes, WV.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Hafer Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.