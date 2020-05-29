Jack Raymond Barlow Jr.

JACK RAYMOND BARLOW JR., 56, of Charleston, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston. Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

