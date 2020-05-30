Kanawha County resident JACK RAYMOND BARLOW JR. passed away suddenly May 25, 2020, in Charleston.
Jack was born June 16, 1963, in Atlanta, Ga., to Beverly and Jack Sr.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School and then went on to serve his country in the United States Army. He spent two years in Germany before returning home.
Jack was a master electrician and could accomplish anything he set his mind to do. He loved his family and friends and devoted much of his time helping others that needed help.
Jack is survived by his mother, Beverly Gray of South Charleston; sisters, Karen McMillion of Charleston, Jami McMillion of Hurricane and Laura Snodgrass of Hernshaw; brothers, Scottie Snodgrass of Charleston and Maurice Berkley of Charleston; his daughters, Jordan Barlow of Nitro, Amber Cato of Georgia; son, Nick Barlow of Boston; nephews, Andrew McMillion of Charleston, Jacob Gray of Charleston and Damian Meeks of Cross Lanes; nieces, Shelby and Emma Crowe, both of Georgia; and a grandson that he never had the pleasure of meeting but that he loved dearly, Quinton Cato.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Barlow Sr., and his brother, Michael Barlow, both of Georgia.
Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Thomas officiating.
The family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.