JACK ROBERT KEIFFER, 97, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side. He was born in Charleston, WV to the late O. H. "Jack" and Ethel Wood Keiffer. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Betty Jo Keiffer.
He and Betty raised their family on a hundred acre farm in Tornado, WV. Jack loved the holidays, fishing, hunting, golfing, riding his John Deere tractor on the farm and most of all spending time with his family. Jack was founder of Keiffer Realty Co. in 1950 which is currently celebrating its 71st Anniversary in St. Albans. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School and Morris Harvey College (now University of Charleston) where he received his business degree.
He was a US Marine Veteran having served his country during World War II in Okinawa, Ryukyu Islands and the Asiatic Pacific. He was Past Commander of the VFW Post 73, St. Albans.
He was past President of the Kanawha Valley Board of Realtors. He built hundreds of houses in Kanawha, Putnam and Cabell Counties. Surviving are his loving daughter and son-in-law, Jackie Keiffer Crawford (John); sons and daughters-in-law, Robert J. Keiffer, Ted Keiffer (Tammi) and Tom Keiffer (Kristy). Also surviving are his loving grandchildren, Taylor Keiffer, Jacklyn and Jessie Crawford, Waylon Keiffer and Michael Spurlock (Kristine).
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with the Rev. Jim Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.