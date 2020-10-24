JACK S. BROWN, 92, of Dunbar went home to be with the Lord on October 20, 2020.
He retired from Union Carbide in 1991 after 37 years working at both the Institute plant and at the Tech Center as a Laboratory Technician.
Jack was a member of Dunbar United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and was a member of the Chancel Choir. Many of today's Dunbar adults were influenced by his work as a leader of the former Dunbar EUB church youth group. He coached YMCA youth basketball in the early 1960's and church league basketball and softball.
One of Jack's loves was sailing having made numerous trips around the Gulf of Mexico along the Florida coast with his family. An avid WVU fan, he always had words of advice for the coaches and referees alike.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Diane Brown Anderson; sister, Juanita Brown Chancy; and brother, Robert "Gene" Brown.
Jack is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara "Bobbie" Arthur Brown of Dunbar; daughter, Debbie Brown Pickens (Mike) of Dunbar; son Dick (Cindy) Brown of Frankfort, Kentucky; eight grandchildren who loved their granddad with all their hearts, Allison Conover of Prospect KY, Anna Klein of Louisville, KY, Rick Woodside of Frankfort, KY, Mark Anderson of Harrisburg, PA, Tracy Starks of Lancaster, PA, Tim Anderson of Vestal, NY, Bryan Pickens of Charleston and Matt Pickens also of Charleston; and 10 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 26, at Dunbar United Methodist Church with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the church.
Pall Bearers will be Tim Anderson, Mark Anderson, Matt Pickens, Bryan Pickens, Rick Woodside, Terry Coleman and Jason Sparks.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar