JACK WESTON PIERCE, JR, of St. Albans was called home to be with the Lord after a long illness on May 29, 2023 at the age of 77.
Jack was a gifted and elite musician, but humble to the core and focused on others. For nearly 50 years, he invested in the lives of thousands of students. Jack was a Director and Organist at First Christian Church, Choral Director in the Putnam County High School system, Choral Director at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, and was a professor at Morris Harvey College now University of Charleston. He was also a distinguished director of private voice and piano students for more than 30 years.
In his lifetime, Jack performed and taught performers the disciplines of music, voice, and piano with notable pedigree in each art. He was well known for amassing two annual choir concerts that included students of all ages and levels of prestige from across the country. Powerful songs of West Virginia folk traditions, sacred music, classical choral compositions like Handel's Hallelujah Chorus, and his favorite Christmas piece, Still, Still, Still drew his audience to tears and filled then with a genuine sentimentality for their friends, family, and loved ones.
Jack loved books and studying culture. His affinity for New York, particularly Broadway, was deep. He took yearly trips with students, and as a sponsor of students, to allow them the experience of America's best singers and performers. He hosted innumerable Thanksgiving dinners for college students visiting from fall break, and cooked countless meals as an act of love for his neighbors or those in need during the holidays. Jack lived as a single man always watchful for a way to lighten another's burdens however he could.
Perhaps one of Jack's most notable quotes was, "You judge a man not by another's presumption, but by the manner in which he has treated you." Jack lived his life serving his family, his neighbors, and his students of past and present. He never forgot a name, and everyone in his choir was without exception "my family."
In his later years, Jack discovered a tender affection for animals; he even adopted a kitten, Mimi. He was a giver; always sharing a gift, sending a card, or making a call. However, he could express "You're in my thoughts and prayers" was one of the chief concerns in Jack's life. The genuine benevolence now lives on in the lives of all who knew Jack, and his desire to love others more than he loved himself.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Jack W. Pierce, Sr and Thelma B. Pierce, and a beloved sister, Sally Dangott.
He is survived by nieces, nephews, a host of friends, and many, many past students. He will be missed by many.
To honor Jack's wishes, his remains will be cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.