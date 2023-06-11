Thank you for Reading.

Jack Weston Pierce Jr.
JACK WESTON PIERCE, JR, of St. Albans was called home to be with the Lord after a long illness on May 29, 2023 at the age of 77.

Jack was a gifted and elite musician, but humble to the core and focused on others. For nearly 50 years, he invested in the lives of thousands of students. Jack was a Director and Organist at First Christian Church, Choral Director in the Putnam County High School system, Choral Director at Rock Lake Presbyterian Church, and was a professor at Morris Harvey College now University of Charleston. He was also a distinguished director of private voice and piano students for more than 30 years.

