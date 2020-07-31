JACK WILLIAM PITMAN, 76, of Dunbar, formerly of Grafton, passed away on July 29, 2020.
Jack graduated from Grafton High School. Later, he retired in 2006 from WV Rehabilitation Services, Institute, after 27 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C. Jack and Lillian Ruth Pitman.
Jack is survived by his wife of 42 years, Connie Butler Pitman; daughter, Susan Pitman and her fianc , Marcus Allison; and his special buddy, Emilee Allison of Dunbar.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at King's Way Christian Church, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Gene Brooks officiating. Burial will be in his family cemetery at a later date.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Fund, AARF, 12365 Kevin Ave., Ashland, KY. 41102. Paypal.me/aarfky
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.