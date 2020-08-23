JACKIE EDWARD BLACK, 72 of Huntington, WV, died, Thursday, August 20, 2020 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, WV. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.