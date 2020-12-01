JACKIE J. SOWERS, 88 of Charleston formerly of Ashford passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020.
Jackie was born August 7, 1932. He graduated from Sherman High School in 1950. He also graduated from Morris Harvey College which is now called The University Charleston. He retired from the State of WV in 1988. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and played professional baseball for a brief time for the Norton Virginia baseball club prior to his military service. He loved to watch his beloved Mountaineers and couldn't wait until they played again.
Jackie was preceded in death by mother, Dollie Williams, stepfather, Bill "W.J." Williams, brother, Jennings Williams and great niece, Ashten Perdue.
Left to cherish his memory are his companion, Rose Hancock, sisters, Marie (David) Cole of Charleston, Virginia Williams of Ashford, nieces, Kim Francis, Monica Mawyer, Stephanie Rasp, Gina Syner and Nikki Williams, nephews, Don Kinder and Kevan Williams, several great nieces and nephews and Rose's children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Graveside service and burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday December 3, 2020 at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
