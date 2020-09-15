JACKIE "JACK" L. BLOUNT, age 79, a resident of Mokena, formerly of West Virginia, passed away on September 10, 2020.
Beloved wife of 58 years to Norma (Brown): loving father of Ronald (Beverly) Blount; cherished grandfather of Jacob and Lauren Blount; dear brother of David (Sandy) Blount, Larry (Sharon) Blount, and Ed (Kris) Blount; also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Ethel Blount (Crowder). Jack graduated from Dupont Highschool, Dupont West Virginia in 1959.
He retired from General Motors as Experimental Test Mechanic after 35 years of dedicated employment and was a member of Ridgewood Baptist Church in Joliet. Jack enjoyed woodworking and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.
The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral service Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Mokena, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 1968 Hillcrest Rd., Joliet, IL 60433 would be appreciated. Wearing masks and social distancing are mandatory for all in attendance.
Info www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or 815-485-3700