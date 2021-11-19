JACKIE "JACK" L. RHODES, 86, of Kenna, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at CAMC due to complications of COVID. He was surrounded by his family and left this world in peace.
He was born October 10, 1935 in Charleston, WV the son of Lona Faye Duff Rhodes and Clayton Rhodes.
Jack graduated from Ripley High School in 1954. After serving in the Army, he worked at Union Carbide, South Charleston Plant and Moreland Chemical in NC. In 1970 he became self-employed and worked 33 years as a maintenance contractor for Gulf Oil Corporation, later known as Chevron/Petroleum Products, retiring in 2003 to spend his remaining years with his loving wife and family.
He enjoyed canning, cooking, fishing, watching the wildlife in his back yard, and loved sports, especially watching his grandchildren play. He was a Christian and member of Fisher Memorial Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his best friend and loving wife of 64 years, Glenwon Sue Parsons Rhodes; his children whom he loved so much and extremely proud of them and their endeavors: Sheryl (Robert) of Wirtz, VA, Tammie (Terry) of Charleston, WV and Scott (Amanda) of Charleston, WV. Jack was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and two grand dogs. He is also survived by his brother Denzil (Jean) Rhodes, Karen (Troy) King, Gary (Sandy) Rhodes and Ralph (Melissa) Rhodes. He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald and Carroll Rhodes and his sister, Janice Snyder.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family has requested a private funeral service at Waybright Funeral Home on Saturday, November 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to your favorite charity.