Jackie “Jack” Lee Dunlap
JACKIE "JACK" LEE DUNLAP, 86, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and children singing Great Hymns of the Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Amy Pauley Dunlap and was the last of 12 children.

He is survived by his wife, Joann of 63 years, daughter, Michele (Randy) Moore of Philippi, WV, and son, Aaron (Julie) Dunlap, Ripley, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with one on the way and a host of church family and friends that will greatly miss him.

