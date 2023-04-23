JACKIE "JACK" LEE DUNLAP, 86, of South Charleston, WV, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. He was surrounded by his wife and children singing Great Hymns of the Faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Amy Pauley Dunlap and was the last of 12 children.
He is survived by his wife, Joann of 63 years, daughter, Michele (Randy) Moore of Philippi, WV, and son, Aaron (Julie) Dunlap, Ripley, WV, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren with one on the way and a host of church family and friends that will greatly miss him.
Jack was a 1954 graduate of Duval High School, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 - 1958, and was in active reserves for four more years. With the G.I. Bill he completed Barber College and established Jack & Joann's Salon where he operated his shop for 50 years and was a charter member of Davis Creek Lions Club and Volunteer Fire Department.
He was an active member of Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church where he served as deacon, choir member, Sunday School superintendent and in other capacities. He served as a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason in Lodge #168, South Charleston, and also as a Shriner loving to help with children's charities.
Jack & Joann loved to travel. His adventurous spirit took him over the Arctic Circle in a mail plane, and together they traveled to Ireland, Scotland, Panama, The Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and more. They loved ballroom dancing and Jack loved to turkey hunt.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek, with Pastor Jodi Pistore and Chuck Kinder officiating. Friends and family will gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be 11 a.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at Donell C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, WV, with Military Graveside Rites