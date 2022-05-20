JACKIE "JACK" LEE McCRACKEN, 89, of Scott Depot, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2022 at home after a short illness.
Jack was born August 27, 1932 in Charleston to the late Isaac L. McCracken and Alma Scragg. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Phyllis Wood McCracken; sons, Gary Wayne McCracken, and Gregory Lee McCracken; sisters, Margaret McCracken Snyder, and Millie McCracken Dodson; son-in-law, Gerald "Frank" Johns; special nephew, James "Buddy" Holton; and his four legged friend, Buddy.
Jack was a retired Truck Driver with OK Trucking with 35 years of service. Jack was a member at Maranatha Fellowship Church, St. Albans, where he faithfully served the Lord driving the Church Bus. He especially enjoyed working in his garden, giving the fruits of his labor to friends and family. His dog, Buddy, was always by his side.
Left to cherish his memory are loving daughters, Vickie Clark (Steve) of Brooksville, Florida, and Desiree Johns of Scott Depot; sisters, Helen Miles of Columbus, Ohio, Carroll O'Kelly of Maple Heights, Ohio, and Shirley Triplett (Homer) of Clay; special niece, Nancy Holton of St. Albans; daughters-in-law, Sherri and Ellen McCracken both of Hurricane; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at Noon on Monday at the funeral home.