JACKIE "JACK" LEE MELTON SR., 81 of Evans, WV entered the gates of Heaven on September 20, 2021 after a battle with health issues and vascular dementia.
Jack was born August 11, 1940 in Poca, WV the youngest child of the late James Gilbert and Christina Mahaila Gray Melton. In addition to his parents Jack was preceded in death by his brother James R. Melton; sisters Betty Lou Osborne and Shelvy J. Bradford and a son, James Alan Melton.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandra K. Melton of Evans; children Regina Melton Whiteside (Ralph) of Indianland, SC, Jackie Lee Melton Jr. (Dana) of Boiling Springs, SC and Christy Melton Beason (Chad) of Spartanburg, SC; stepchildren Edwin Boggess (Shari) of Romance, WV and Sheila Mansheim (Tim) of Romance, WV. Jack is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and countless friends.
Jack was a longtime member of the Ripley Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was a tool and dye maker with 40 years of service at True Temper and South Charleston Stamping Plant. His hobbies included playing with his grandchildren, hunting and fishing and a good game of horseshoes. He was also an avid West Virginia Mountaineers fan. Jack will be remembered for always having a joke to say or play on you.
The family would like to thank the nurses and healthcare staff and hospice workers for the comfort and care provided at Ravenswood Village.
A funeral service to celebrate Jack's life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, September 25th at Waybright Funeral, Ripley with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Sissonville Memorial Gardens.