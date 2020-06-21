Jackie L. (McComas) Procknaw

Jackie L. (McComas) Procknaw
JACKIE L. (McCOMAS) PROCKNAW, 75, of South Charleston, WV, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home.

She was a loving daughter, sister and mother and will be lovingly remembered by daughters, Myia Procknaw and Tararia Procknaw; sister, Marsha Swisher; and one granddaughter.

In keeping with Jackie's wishes, there will be no services. Rest in peace Jackie.

Memories of Jackie may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.

