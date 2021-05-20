JACKIE LEE KNIGHT, 49, of Charleston, passed away May 17, 2021 due to complications from Covid-19.
Born March 5, 1972 in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Phyllis Dye and Billy Cadle, Sr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Dawson. Jackie attended Bible Center Church in South Charleston and worked as a Medical Assistant for the Rheumatology Group. She was an avid Mountaineer football fan and enjoyed hosting cookouts for her friends. Above all, Jackie was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, D.J. Knight; son, Jamie Thomas; daughter, Grayson Knight; brothers, Darrell Cadle, Billy Cadle, Jr., Michael Ols and Steve Dawson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Cunningham Parker & Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Friend and Pastor Stan Smith, officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required for those who attend. Burial will be private for the family at Tinsley Murphy Family Cemetery in Charleston, WV.
