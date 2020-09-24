JACKIE LEE MEADOWS, 82 of Racine born February 20, 1938 passed away on September 22, 2020 at the Hubbard Hospice Unit at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Leaving behind, wife, Margarette A. Meadows of Racine, WV, sons, Michael (Becky) Lee Meadows of Racine, Scott Meadows of Martinsburg, WV, grandchildren: Jessica Kyle (Josh) of Marmet, John Michael of Racine, Taylor and Skylar Meadows of Richmond, VA, sister: Charollet Skeens (Herbert) of Gassaway, WV.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no service. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.