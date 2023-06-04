JACKIE LEE PARSONS of Charleston WV made his appointment with his Lord and Savior the afternoon of May 26th, 2023. Jackie joined his parents Rev. Ancel L. and Evelyn Williams Parsons in Heaven, he was also proceeded in death by his brothers Gracen and Gary.
Surviving Jack is his caring and devoted wife of 54 years, Pamela Thaxton Parsons whom he met in the halls of Sissonville High School. Jack will be missed by his sister Drema Ramella and his son Toby Lee Westfall (Laura).
Jack thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandsons Ryan and Joshua Westfall and many nieces and nephews including his "bonus nieces" that played ball with his great-niece Allyson Jarrett.
Known to all as "Uncle Jack", he never found a ballgame he didn't like but Softball was his preferred season. Jack also enjoyed camping, hunting, and fishing seasons with his friends and family. During his "off" season Jack could be found bartering, trading, working on his car collections, driving trucks or other equipment until retiring from the WV Division of Highways.
A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 12 noon the service began at 1 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Campbell officiating. Interment followed in Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens.
Until his recent illness Jack enjoyed and rarely missed attending Elizabeth Baptist Church from his truck in the parking lot listening to the services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jack's memory be made to Elizabeth Baptist Church 2550 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, WV 25320.