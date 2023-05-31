Thank you for Reading.

JACKIE LEE PARSONS of Charleston WV made his appointment with his Lord and Savior the afternoon of May 26th, 2023. Jackie joined his parents Rev. Ancel L. and Evelyn Williams Parsons in Heaven, he was also proceeded in death by his brothers Gracen and Gary.

Surviving Jack is his caring and devoted wife of 54 years, Pamela Thaxton Parsons whom he met in the halls of Sissonville High School. Jack will be missed by his sister Drema Ramella and his son Toby Lee Westfall (Laura).

Tags

Recommended for you