JACKIE LEE SPRADLING, 85, of Chesapeake, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a short illness. He told his wife Becky that "I'm going home to be with the Lord" then peacefully passed.
Services will be held at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Monday, September 26, 2022. Family visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by open visitation at 10 a.m., and the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. Reverend Don Toler and Reverend Randall Kinder will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Jack was born on July 26, 1937. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ida Spradling and his siblings Frank and Betty.
He is survived by his wife Becky; his children Denise Kennedy of Madison, Kevin (Ellen) Spradling of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Anita "Lucy" Spradling of Charleston; his grandchildren Andrew Spradling and Jessica (Chris) Hazzard; his great grandchildren Braxton and Mazie Hazzard; several extended family members and friends; and, Russell, his beloved canine companion.
Jack was a proud dad. He fiercely loved his family, always mindful of how he could be most helpful to each one. Jack was a good friend. He enjoyed meeting the needs of others always offering a strong handshake and a warm smile to make all feel welcome. Jack was a dependable provider. He developed a strong work ethic at the young age of 14 when he was hired by Flagger Ford, a dealership located in Chesapeake at that time. He enjoyed a successful career in the coal mining industry fully retiring in 2012 at the young age of 75.
Jack was a loving husband. He loved Becky, his wife of 13 years. Oh, how he loved her. He often remarked about what a great lady she is and how she is "the best thing to have ever happened" to him. He cared deeply for her and did his best to prepare Becky for this day, knowing that she would likely be the first to have to say goodbye. He loved her well. They were best friends. Watching the Mountaineers and the Reds on TV and caring for Russell were among their favorite past times. Jack was a devoted Christian. All his hope was in Jesus. In any conversation, he was quick to say that he was "trusting the Lord". He lived his faith. Jack will be missed. May the family circle be unbroken.