JACKIE LEE SPRADLING, 85, of Chesapeake, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a short illness. He told his wife Becky that "I'm going home to be with the Lord" then peacefully passed.

Services will be held at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV on Monday, September 26, 2022. Family visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by open visitation at 10 a.m., and the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV. Reverend Don Toler and Reverend Randall Kinder will officiate.

