JACKIE M. TREVORROW 84 of Charleston passed away Tuesday February 2, 2021 at her home.
Jackie was born in Charleston on December 21, 1936 to the late Lawrence Ray & Ruth Welch Belcher. She was retired from Appalachian Regional Health Care, a 1955 graduate of DuPont High School and attended the Commercial City College. She was a Boy Scout "Den Mother" for five straight years, but her greatest achievement was being a mother of three sons, granddaughter and great grandson.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Paul C. Trevorrow Sr.; sons, Paul C. Trevorrow, II of Rutherglen, VA., Mark A. Trevorrow of Charleston and David L. Trevorrow of Cowen; granddaughter, Crystal Trevorrow and Great Grandson, Jesse William Ferguson, III.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday February 5, 2021 at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet. There will be no visitation.
