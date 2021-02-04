Thank you for Reading.

JACKIE M. TREVORROW 84 of Charleston passed away Tuesday February 2, 2021 at her home.

Jackie was born in Charleston on December 21, 1936 to the late Lawrence Ray & Ruth Welch Belcher. She was retired from Appalachian Regional Health Care, a 1955 graduate of DuPont High School and attended the Commercial City College. She was a Boy Scout "Den Mother" for five straight years, but her greatest achievement was being a mother of three sons, granddaughter and great grandson.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Paul C. Trevorrow Sr.; sons, Paul C. Trevorrow, II of Rutherglen, VA., Mark A. Trevorrow of Charleston and David L. Trevorrow of Cowen; granddaughter, Crystal Trevorrow and Great Grandson, Jesse William Ferguson, III.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday February 5, 2021 at Marmet Memorial Gardens, Marmet. There will be no visitation.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.

