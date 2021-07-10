JACKIE RAY PRICE, 77, of Bim, WV went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, July 8, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
Jackie was born March 23, 1944 in Bim, WV to the late Eva Mae Green and Bilton Price. In addition to his parents, Jackie was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Gaye Francis Price; and a brother, Donald "Buck" Jarrell.
Those left to treasure his memory are his children, Melissa Lester (Michael) of Beckley, Patty Puckett (Eddie) of Bim, Brent Price (Tracy) of Wharton, Peggy Richmond (Jimmy) of Gainesboro, TN, and Misty Adams (Tivus) of Bim; grandchildren, Stevie Lester (Joanetta), Jeremy Smith, Dakota Smith (Jessica), Courtney Price, Shannon Richmond, JD Richmond, Slade, Mason, and Daylon Adams; great-grandchildren, Layla, Cameron, Alyssa Lester, Raelyn and Silas Smith and a great-grandchild on the way; brothers, Harold Price, David Price, and Paul Hampton (Sandra); sisters, Alice Price and Billie Sue Hughes; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jayne Major.
Jackie was a hard worker his entire life. He was a member of the UMWA. He retired from Peabody Big Mountain Coal Prep Plant, where he worked as a welder/fabricator for 35 years. He was great at problem solving and could fix anything and make it better. Jackie always enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting with family, fishing, riding his side by side in the woods, and on most days you could find him on his John Deere tractor when his health allowed.
Service will be 2 p.m., Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Rev. Phil Rowe officiating. Burial will follow at Jarrell Family Cemetery at Jarrell's Branch, Bim, WV.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
